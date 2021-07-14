Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$22.54” Price Target for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been given a $22.54 target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

CHYHY opened at $22.00 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

