Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.38. Berry shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 332 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 1,373.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 165,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

