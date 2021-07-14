Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 10,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $1,078,400.00.
Beyond Meat stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.
About Beyond Meat
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.