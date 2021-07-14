B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.