Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 14,465 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 444,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $814.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

