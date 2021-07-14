BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $423,410.13 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 51,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,766. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.