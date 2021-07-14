Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $160.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.49. 25,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,199. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.41. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,756 shares of company stock worth $31,009,978. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

