Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,009,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

