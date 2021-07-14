Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 4.3%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 45,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 178,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIOX shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.