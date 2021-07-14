Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $107.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $120.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

