BitGreen Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,921.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $1,921.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036095 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00253225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036774 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.