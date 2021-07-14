BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,490. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

