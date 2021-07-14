BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.01. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 182,981 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $294.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

