BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,389 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

