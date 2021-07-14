BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 30,000 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of DOCN opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.