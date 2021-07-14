BlackRock Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 528.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.58% of aTyr Pharma worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.03. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

