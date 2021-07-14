BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PNRG stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.08.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.