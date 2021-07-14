BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,283 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Coda Octopus Group worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.59. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

