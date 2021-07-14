BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Shares in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Scopus BioPharma stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

