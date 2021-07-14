BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
