BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

