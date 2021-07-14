BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $29,835.92

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $29,835.92 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

