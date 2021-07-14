Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 788.81 ($10.31) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32). Approximately 234,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 537,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802.50 ($10.48).

PRSM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 915.24. The stock has a market cap of £733.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

