BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

BMTX opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

