BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 2,057.3% in June

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 2,057.3% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:DHF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

