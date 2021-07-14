Bonded Finance Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $35,174.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00822145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.