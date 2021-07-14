Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.55 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

