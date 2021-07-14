Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Short Interest Update

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BOTX opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Bontex has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.
About Bontex
