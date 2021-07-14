Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Short Interest Update

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOTX opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Bontex has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

