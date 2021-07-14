Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,161.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $477,860.49 and approximately $4,161.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00024292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00117196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00153218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.06 or 0.99700830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00951691 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

