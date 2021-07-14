Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $1.76 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00373914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01721898 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

