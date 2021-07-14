Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO William F. Bruss Sells 24,331 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 134,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,140. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 431.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

