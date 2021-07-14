BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

