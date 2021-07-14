bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.