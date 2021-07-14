Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $731,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

