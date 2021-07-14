Brant Point Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 819.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,553 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $890.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

