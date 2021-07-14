Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 46,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,488. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.