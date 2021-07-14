Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

