Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 9,791 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.68. 5,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,267. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

