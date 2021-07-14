Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $477.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

