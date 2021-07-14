Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.