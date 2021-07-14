Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NYSE:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NYSE:AVXL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Shares of AVXL opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

