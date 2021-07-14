Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

