Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GLYC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.14. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

