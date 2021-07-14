Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 714,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,772. The stock has a market cap of $335.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.58. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth $84,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

