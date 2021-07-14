Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $591.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 569.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $664,350.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

