Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.90. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.