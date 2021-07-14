Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PHX Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 244,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,759,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,172. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

