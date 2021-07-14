Brokerages Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

