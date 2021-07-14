Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.16 Million

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce sales of $415.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.