Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.70 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 436,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,674. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.