Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADAP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.